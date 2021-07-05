Synology Launches DSM 7.0 and C2 Cloud Expansion

Synology announced the imminent release of DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.0 and a massive expansion of the Synology C2 platform with four new cloud services. Focusing on enhancing security, system management capabilities, and improving data collaboration, DSM 7.0 is an enormous step forward for Synology’s NAS and SAN product lines. Building upon the success of C2 Storage, Synology is rolling out both hybrid and cloud-only products, including a new password manager, directory as a service, cloud backup, and secure file transferring solutions. Synology is heavily invested in expanding the availability of its cloud platform by starting work on opening a new data center location to expand its services to the Asia Pacific region.

“Large amounts of unstructured data are constantly being generated at exponential rates,” said Mr. Philip Wong, Synology CEO, and Founder. “Traditional centralized storage deployments can no longer keep up with ever-increasing bandwidth and performance demands. Edge cloud products, like Synology’s storage management lineup, are one of the fastest-growing solutions in the market today because they uniquely address the challenges that modern businesses meet.”

Over eight million of Synology’s data management solutions have been deployed worldwide1, each powered by the DSM operating system. As the world’s largest NAS OS, DSM uniquely combines storage interoperability, backup and data protection capabilities, and robust synchronization and collaboration solutions together to address increasingly distributed workplaces and sources of data. Synology-developed add-ons, such as Synology Drive, Active Backup suite, and more, feature more than six million monthly downloads.

DSM 7.0, the next leap forward for the platform, will be released on June 292. Launching together with the massive new update includes brand new hybrid-cloud services, such as Active Insight, a large-scale device monitoring and diagnostics solution, Hybrid Share, which combines C2 storage flexibility and synchronization capabilities with on-premises solutions, and C2 Identity, a hybrid cloud directory as a service to simplify cross-site domain management3. Together with platform improvements such as supporting up to 1 PB volumes for super-large tasks, DSM 7.0 also introduces security improvements in the form of Secure SignIn. This brand-new authentication system makes two-factor effortless and straightforward to use.

Launching immediately afterward, C2 Password, C2 Transfer, and C2 Backup are standalone solutions that address modern needs to protect passwords, share sensitive files, and back up any endpoints and common SaaS cloud services.

Already in the works is a new data center in Taiwan, which lies in the middle of all key markets in the Asia Pacific region. The expansion enables the entire C2 portfolio to be closer to customers, reducing latency and improving the end-user experience in a manner similar to how Synology on-premises NAS and SAN solutions are doing for edge deployments. New C2 solutions and DSM 7.0, which has concluded over 7 months of public testing, will be available