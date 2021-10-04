Synology is the best gift for friends and family

NAS (Network Attached Storage) is an intelligent storage device connected to your home or office network, offering a robust set of free applications that include data backup, content streaming, and private cloud storage. With attractive deals on Amazon, Flipkart, and reseller channels, during Diwali, this is the best time to start building your own private cloud server.

With Synology’s powerful and user-friendly OS, you can store all your family and colleagues’ files on the NAS, from important documents to precious photos, music, and video collections. Simply using a web browser or any device connected to the internet, you can easily access and manage your files remotely. Also, it gives you the ability to stream your locally-stored media to all devices on your network, and automatically back up your smartphone/ PC to free up the space.

Start from October 1st to 30th, Synology has outstanding deals on all physical and online channels, major savings on DS220+ and media fanatics’ favorite DS920+, up to 25% off. The deal makes Synology units a fantastic bargain, and if you’re looking to upgrade from an existing Synology NAS, the DS920+ at just ₹51,000 is unmissable.