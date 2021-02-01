Synology Introduces New RackStation Series and HAT5300 HDDs

Synology Inc. today unveiled the next generation of RackStation units that support its highly successful backup, virtualization storage, surveillance, and remote work solutions. In a company first, it also announced the release of its HAT5300 series of high-performance enterprise hard drives specially engineered for Synology deployments.

New RackStation units for high-end storage: The 2U 12-bay RS3621RPxs and RS3621xs+, and the 3U 16-bay RS4021xs+ are designed for SMBs that require high-performance general-purpose storage. Synology’s newest devices provide a reliable platform for data-intensive applications such as large-scale backup, ISCSi SAN storage, on-premises collaboration solutions, and video surveillance deployments. “These xs and xs+ series units are highly versatile, high-capacity units for SMBs and enterprise deployments,” said Julien Chen, Product Manager at Synology Inc. “Their built-in redundant power and Intel Xeon processors make them ideal for handling mission-critical data in applications such as large-scale video surveillance, business file servers, backup tasks, office productivity software suites, and as cost-effective virtualization storage,” Chen added. All three units offer significant performance improvements compared with prior generation units. The RS3621RPxs delivers 68% higher random read IOPS than its predecessor, the RS3621xs+ 50% higher, and the RS4021xs+ 21% higher. The new units’ two PCIe Gen 3.0 8x slots enable upgrades with compatible 10GbE NICs and/or NVMe SSD cache. The RS3621RPxs and RS3621xs+ can scale to 36 drive bays, and the RS4021xs+ to 40 drive bays using two RX1217(RP) expansion units and validated drives.

HAT5300 series HDD for Synology systems: Synology HAT5300 enterprise SATA hard drives come in 16 TB, 12 TB, and 8 TB models and are aimed at businesses that demand high-performance and maximum reliability from their Synology deployments. Extensive validation testing for HAT5300 series HDD ensures seamless interaction with Synology systems and DiskStation Manager. The drives are engineered to provide highly stable, high-capacity storage for Synology storage systems, with the added benefit of automatic firmware updates provided through DSM.

“The HAT5300 enterprise hard drives are great for business-critical data that require capacity, reliability, and cost-effective performance,” said Peggy Weng, Product Manager at Synology Inc.

“During development we tested the three SKUs for more than 300,000 hours to ensure that they deliver absolute dependability for our customers,” Peggy Weng said. “We’ve created highly-optimized drives that our customers can rely on to work perfectly with our systems, and seamless DSM integration.”

HAT5300 drives deliver up to 274 MB/s sustained data transfer and with DSM-specific optimization, are up to 23% faster in sustained sequential read performance in demanding multi-user environments compared with other similar-class drives. With automatic firmware updates through DSM, HAT5300 drives always benefit from the latest firmware enhancements while reducing the work needed by system administrators. Backed by a 2.5 million hour MTTF rating, workload support of 550 TB per year, and persistent write cache technology to minimize data corruption in the event of sudden power loss, HAT5300 series drives are built to excel in 24/7 enterprise environments.