Synology Introduced the Nxt Gen 6-bay DiskStation NAS – the DS1621+

Synology introduced the next generation 6-bay DiskStation NAS, the DS1621+, designed for high-performance data storage and management. A compact powerhouse, the DS1621+ enables content creators and businesses to store and protect large quantities of data effortlessly. The new DS1621+ delivers: 76% faster sequential write performance at up to 1.1 GB/s; and 174% higher 4KB random read performance with 110K IOPS1

The DS1621+ is by far the most powerful Plus series yet. Its quad-core AMD Ryzen processor features the next-generation ‘Zen’ architecture, delivering over 2x more processing power2.

“Our customers, more than ever, are relying on Synology storage solutions to store and directly utilize critical data, whether for business or personal use,” said Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group. “DS1621+ is designed to be a versatile solution that empowers content creators and collectors by not only providing fast, reliable, and high-capacity storage, but also simplifying IT with effortless backups for PCs and virtual machines.”

Its dual M.2 2280 slots allow NVMe SSD caching to boost performance by 20x or more for commonly accessed data. The DS1621+ also supports an optional 10GbE NIC3 for faster network environments and more concurrent users.

Whether you are a content creator, IT administrator, or just someone with plenty of files to store, the DS1621+ provides 6 drive bays, with expansion up to 16 bays using expansion units for truly large file libraries4. Support for ECC memory and data integrity features built into the heart of the operating system, DiskStation Manager (DSM), means your data is in good hands.

DSM comes with a variety of backup and restoration solutions that cover the most common situations. Snapshot Replication creates schedulable point-in-time recovery points, allowing easy ways to roll-back unintended file edits or even ransomware encryption.