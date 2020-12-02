Synology ‘2021 AND BEYOND’ Coming Soon

The countdown has begun for Synology’s annual event, where Synology announces the latest development on our data management solutions and more. Last year, the conference gathered thousands of users worldwide to join in and learn about the latest solutions from Synology. Due to the current global situation, the event has transformed into an online session, where more people can simultaneously tune in.

2021 AND BEYOND focuses on our major innovations that will be introduced in 2021, featuring the largest ever update to Synology data management products, DSM 7.0. In addition to new features and management tools in DSM, our speakers will also introduce our take on a hybrid-cloud infrastructure and how data backup is evolving.

The session is scheduled to be released on December 7th, 2020. Interested viewers can sign up for a reminder on the event portal or follow our social media accounts to receive the latest information when they get released.