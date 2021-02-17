Synechron and RavenPack Partner to Give Buy-Side Firms Access To Advanced Analytics

Synechron and RavenPack have partnered to provide augmented data analytics capabilities that are built into two of the new InvestTech Accelerator solutions that Synechron launched this past October to address the needs of buy-side asset management and wealth management firms. These Accelerator solutions include: ESG Booster which performs ESG analysis, and 360+ which provides an individualized 360-degree view of each customer. This new, enhanced data analytics capability will enable investment professionals to make more informed decisions by incorporating the effects of public information into their models and workflows.

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) is increasingly subject to investor scrutiny. However, the absence of well-defined norms and the slow pace of updates to company ratings makes it difficult for the buy-side to make informed and timely decisions. Synechron’s ESG Booster was launched to evaluate and normalize current ESG performance through portfolio-level analysis against custom ESG metrics. This expanded offering will provide ESG-focused discretionary investors with ‘nowcasting’ for a clearer, more continuous, and more encompassing vantage point. Through this new partnership, ESG Booster will now access news sentiment data, and media attention scores produced by RavenPack from over 254,000 global sources of premium news, regulatory and press wires, and thousands of online publications.

Sentiment analysis can be a powerful add-on to finding signals for both public and private companies. When implemented properly by filtering out noise, it can also serve as a nowcasting tool in certain situations, where the current data/ratings are traditionally lagging, and Investors are looking for ways to surface ‘leading indicators’. There is a wide range of valuable use case – from the prediction of investment performance, analysis of IPO/debt issuance timings, and for prospecting in wealth management/private banking/investment management.

Sandeep Kumar, Managing Director and Head of the InvestTech Accelerator program at Synechron said, “RavenPack’s broad and deep experience with data analytics and their financial services technology know-how, add tremendous capabilities and further empower our InvestTech Accelerator solutions.” He added, “Being able to parse and make sense of the multitude of inflowing and available data, including unstructured data, that asset management and investment management companies face today have proven to be absolute necessities. We are happy to be partnering with RavenPack as their competencies add critical functionality to our future-forward innovations.”

Armando Gonzalez, CEO of RavenPack explained the relevance of the partnership for the buy-side. “Investment and asset managers have to evaluate the institutional risks arising from increasingly convoluted information ecosystems. RavenPack’s partnership with Synechron empowers their InvestTech team to leverage our advanced data analytics technology in customized solutions that identify, score and highlight relevant indicators and sentiments for accurate, actionable and reliable risk intelligence. We look forward to growing this partnership with Synechron to serve the evolving needs of the investment community.”