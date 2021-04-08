Syndrome Technologies to Invest $5M into Software & Services and Announces Key Appointments

Syndrome Technologies, the leading IT infrastructure company, announced diversification into software and services with a focus on key technologies around AI/ML, RPA, Cloud offering, block chain technologies, security services and managed services. The company plans to invest more $5M dollars to augment and support its diversification plan.

Being a seasoned business leader in IT and Telecom space, Sam brings in 27+ years of blended experience in driving business growth, revenue models and change management by remodeling business processes. His extensive knowledge in the Telecom and System Integration verticals and cross functional experience will aid Syndrome Technologies to transform itself to achieve its FY 2025-26 growth vision for India and International market.

“Over the years, we have had the privilege of building a lasting technology partnership with marquee clients in India. With our focus on transforming our business model we are more than keen to look at investing in building expertise across cloud, automation, block chain technologies, managed services and essential end-to-end security offerings to give us the ability to offer the entire ICT stack to our end clients who have accelerated their digital transformation due to the global pandemic. The positive feedback we have received from many of our clients to whom we supported during these unprecedented turbulent times has given us confidence to invest in developing our portfolio through organic and inorganic acquisitions to help cater to their evolving needs. Additionally, Sam’s excellent leadership track record, deep knowledge and a perfect blend of business and technical expertise will effectively contribute to our growth strategy”, said Mr Siddharth Mehta, MD, Syndrome Technologies.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Sam Simon, said, “I am looking forward to working on the next phase of growth with key priorities of building diversification along with integrating our existing offerings of services led GTM with an end result of helping customers improve adoption of their technology investments. The essence of digital transformation is to partner with our clients and help them to embark on a CX journey that focusses on enhancing Customer satisfaction and delivering technology to transform the business ecosystem to fuel the tech for good movement.”