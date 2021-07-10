Supertron & Zicom Partner to Add Value to Customers

Supertron, a leading IT & Telecom distribution & services intermediary in India, has entered into a partnership with Ziocom, a leader in security products powered by AI and IoT.

As a result of this strategic tie-up, the customers will be hugely benefited as they will get the Zicom products easily. Superton has a huge and deep national network and is deemed as one of the best distributors in India. Zicom is also a well-established brand in the security domain and will benefit from this association.

Supertron has a wide and deep national network of over 9000 retail points, robust 24×7 logistics support, safe warehousing, and an immense wealth of goodwill earned through years of ethical business practices. The company also has an unparalleled network and support system in place to cater to all formats of the business – be it traditional retail, modern trade, or the online marketplace. Supertron’s long association with the heartland of the Indian marketplace empowers brands to make an informed choice in product selection, pricing, and distribution strategy.

Ziocom has been in the security domain for over 25 years of unrivaled expertise and experience, the name Zicom is now synonymous with the Electronic Security industry in India. Both the brands will benefit from this tie-up and reiterate their commitment to give the best to customers