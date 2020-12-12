Supertron Foundation Wins #CSR Award for 2nd Time in a Row in 2019 & 2020

Supertron Foundation, a CSR div. of Supertron Elec. Pvt Ltd, wins #CSR Award for second time in a row in 2019 & 2020 in a row for the project of Computer Empowerment Centre. The project reduces the gap of digital divide as the children from economically challenged and marginalized sections of the #society get an opportunity to work with computers and use them for their day to day learning.

Supertron Foundation executes its social projects through various NGOs associated with these under privileged. Supertron Foundation has set up 30 Computer Empowerment Centers in and around Kolkata and idea behind to form digital classroom to schools specially to underprivileged students from slum areas. The computer empowerment centre provides them computer games, cartoons & motivational videos/movies in projector screen along with classroom studies.

Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd [SEPL], based out of Kolkata, is one of the leading Indian company in IT product distribution and services with an ISO 9001:2008 Quality Certification. The company that started with the aim to provide cost-effective products and solutions in all areas of IT. Unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, unbridled passion to excel, seamless teamwork and strong business ethics are at the core of Supertron’s business philosophy.