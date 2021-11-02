Supertron Forays into Service Industry vertical under ReStore Lab Banner

IT Hardware product distribution giant Supertron group forays into IT Services industry with acquiring majority share into HDD & SSD repairing / refurbishing and data recovery company Restore Lab Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Vibhor Agarwal, Director Marketing, Supertron said, “We believe product services & refurbishment is key to our IT industry growth. By servicing & refurbishment the faulty component & sub-assembly, we are not only able to enhance cost-effectiveness of the IT solutions to our customer by extending the useful life of the product, we are also reducing the e-waste and thus helping mother Earth and nature. After acquiring, we strongly believe that Supertron can add a lot of value to the customers in the IT industry.”

The newly acquired company is headed by Mr. Sharad Srivastava who has more than 30 years of experience in HDD segment. Electronics Engineer by profession, he worked as Country Head in various HDD companies for over 14 years and in the last 8 years he has been into services & refurbishment of Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drives (SSD). Restor Lab also provides data recovery services to its customer for HDDs and SSDs.

“ReStor Lab started with refurbishing out-of-warranty HDD, a few years ago.” Mr. Sharad Srivastava, Founder and CEO, said, “HDD is the most fragile part of a computer. Even a free fall from few inches height on a hard surface can kill the drive. Out-of-warranty drives are considered junk in India and badly handled. However, majority of these drives can be repaired. A proper handling of HDDs can improve the drive’s reparability and thus profitability of customers. Today, ReStor Labis the only ISO 9001 certified facility in India which can repair, rectify & resize the HDDs. So far we have processed more than 800,000 drives successfully. Over the years, we have added SSD repair facilities too to our services. We are very excited to be part of Supertron group. Now, we will add services and refurbishment of more and more IT products & sub-assemblies in our portfolio which will benefit our customers.”

ReStor Lab customer-base includes local and MNC OEMs, system integrators, surveillance OEMs, and service providers, large resellers of HDD, etc.