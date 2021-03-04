Sugriv Singh Ranawat Filed Nomination for President Position Again in RCTA Election 2021

For the upcoming election of Rajasthan Computer Traders Association (RCTA), Sugriv Singh Ranaut, along with several of his supporters, has again submitted his nomination for the post of President in to the Election Officer Mr. Jugal Kishore Periwal. Prior to this, Ranawat has completed his 2 two terms (4 years) as RCTA President efficiently.

Other associates of Ranawat are: 1. Mr. Sudhir Goyal (HBC Computer & Peripherals) (Secretary); 2. Mr. Sameer Goyal, Frontline Solutions (VP); 3. Mr. Naveen Singhal, Sumangalam IT Solution (Joint Secy).

RCTA is a professional association of distributors, IT traders, resellers and other partners of Rajasthan state. RCTA is formed to represent, promote and enhance the growth and professional development of the members; try to resolve their issues; negotiating with the governments to settle or amend trade related policies; and also provide occasional recreational activities for the members and their families.