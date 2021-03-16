Sugriv Singh Elected RCTA President Winning 83% Votes

Mr. Sugriv Singh Ranawat has won the elections to be President of Rajasthan Computer Traders Association (RCTA) by winning 282 votes out of 340 which is almost 83%. RCTA elections were held on 14th March 2021 Kanha Restaurant, C-Scheme Jaipur with full precautionary measures from the pandemic COVID-19. Elections were held from 12 PM to 4:30 PM in presence of entire election committee and members of RCTA with the new electronic system adopted by the hardworking election committee.

RCTA 2021 Election committee was led by Praveen Jain along with Rakesh Agarwal, Jugal Periwal and Manish Mittal. Elections was organised with almost 100% accuracy. The newly elected members of RCTA are Mr Daya Shankar Sharma Divakar as PRO (Computronix and Systems), Mr Sameer Goya as VP (Frontline Systems), Mr Rakesh Pandey as Treasurer (Zippy Sales), Mr Sudhir Goyal as Secretary (Hindustan Business Computers), Mr Aakash Sharma as Executive (Aakash enterprises), Mr Naveen Singhal as Joint Secretary (Sungalama IT Services), Mr Rudresh Sharma as Executive (Sawel Implex ).

Sugriv Singh led RCTA previously 2 times in a row and last time stepped down for Mihir Sharma to lead the Association with dignity and hard work.

On this auspicious occasion, Mr Singh thanked the members for their valuable votes and promised that they would work for the development of the state with full sincerity. He moreover added that he had received more than 21 votes from outstation members, which indicated the faith partners have put in the team.