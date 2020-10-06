Stratbeans Helping Businesses Evaluate Employee Performance, Learning

Stratbeans, a learning solutions provider, has developed an AI-based proctoring solution to help organizations measure skills and job knowledge adopted by employees working remotely. The solution aims to motivate employees and help them improve the quality of work and keep them persuaded.

With several e-learning initiatives being taken by businesses today, it has become crucial to assess the learner’s performance to identify gaps and take corrective measures to ensure better outcomes. Stratbeans’ online assessment solution is backed by AI-based evaluation technology, allowing stakeholders to have a clear view of their organizational skill matrix chart and help them in planning for the future.

Another aspect of this AI-based assessment engine is where companies can get to know the specific skill set level of any individual and then bring in the nature of cross-training and training through collaboration rather than a classic way of training. Assessment engines from Stratbeans bring in smart features of attaching media with questions and answers, Recording videos, Features which can be really helpful in this new normal.

Commenting on the same, Sameer Nigam, CEO, Stratbeans stated, “For over a decade, we have been providing tailor-made DIY learning solutions to corporate companies in India and global markets. Besides providing efficient training and learning to employees, evaluating the same became a crucial need for businesses while working remotely for the past few months. Hence, our just-in-time assessment and evaluation platform aims to help businesses define the success of their e-learning initiatives by taking necessary steps wherever required so as to further aid employees in their learning process and help them improve their performance.”