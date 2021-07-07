Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd (SPARK), a value-added distribution company has been appointed as the North India distributor for POS & Peripheral portfolio of Posiflex product.

Spark Technologies will be responsible for the distribution of POS & Peripheral products of Posiflex in Northern India. Posiflex is a Taiwan-based company that is used to design and manufacture PC and peripheral OEM/ODM products. POSIFLEX began its transformation in 1991 to commit to the professional design and production of point of sale (POS) management systems and peripheral products and started marketing OBM products worldwide under the brand name POSIFLEX in 1996. It serves as the operations center, and POSIFLEX’s electronics laboratory and plant operations management have been certified by the ISO 9001/14001 professional specifications

Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd has been selected as having its head office in New Delhi, India. The company is serving our channel partners since 1994. In the last 20 plus years, they have pioneered ICT products and services. The company has domain expertise in IT, Communication, Audio, Video, Digital Signage, Electronic security & Surveillance, Internet Security, UPS, and Power Management Audit.

According to Mr. S. R. Nautiyal, Founder & Director, Spark Technologies, “It is our great pleasure to be associated with Posiflex as it is one of the most esteemed brands and since it is Taiwan based brand, it is of prime importance to our credibility. In the last 20+ years, we have served our channel partners in all these domains all across India. We believe that for Posiflex also we would bring state of the art solutions services and products. “