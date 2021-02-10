Sophos Tracks Nefilim and Other Ransomware Attacks to ‘Ghost’ Account Credentials

Sophos published its latest findings into real world attacks investigated by its Rapid Response team. The article, “Nefilim Ransomware Attack Uses ‘Ghost’ Credentials,” details how a failure to keep close tabs on “ghost” account credentials facilitated two recent cyberattacks, one of which involved Nefilim ransomware. Nefilim, also known as Nemty ransomware, combines data theft with encryption. The target hit by Nefilim had more than 100 systems impacted. Sophos responders traced the initial intrusion to an admin account with high level access that attackers had compromised more than four weeks before they released the ransomware.

The hacked admin account that enabled this belonged to an employee who had sadly passed away around three months previously. The company had kept the account active because it was used for a number of services.

“If it wasn’t for the ransomware that flagged the presence of intruders, how long might the attackers have had domain admin access to the network without the company knowing?” said Peter Mackenzie, manager, Sophos Rapid Response. “Staying on top of account credentials is basic, but critical cybersecurity hygiene. We see far too many incidents where accounts have been set up, often with considerable access rights, that are then forgotten about, sometimes for years. Such ‘ghost’ accounts are a prime target for attackers.

“If an organization really needs an account after someone has left the company, they should implement a service account and deny interactive logins to prevent any unwanted activity. Or, if they do not need the account for anything else, disable it and carry out regular audits of Active Directory.

Nefilim ransomware was first reported on in March 2020. Like other ransomware families such as Dharma, Nefilim mainly targets vulnerable Remote Desktop Protocol (RPD) systems as well as exposed Citrix software. It is one of a growing number of ransomware families, alongside DoppelPaymer and others that engage in so-called “secondary extortion,” with attacks that combine encryption with data theft and the threat of public exposure.