SonicWall Unveils Boundless 2020 Global Virtual Partner Event

Three-day experience virtually connects SonicWall’s community of more than 20,000 partners with elite innovators, experts, industry icons and special guests after a record-setting year, the introduction of the new Boundless Cybersecurity platform and the launch of numerous new products, services and programs, SonicWall unveils Boundless 2020, a three-day virtual partner event that’s bold by design. Hosted online Nov. 17-19, Boundless 2020 was carefully architected to empower partners as they take on new challenges and opportunities to better protect, connect and secure their customers in the new business normal.

SonicWall, President and CEO Bill Conner, will kick off the event with a keynote speech highlighting the company’s transformation to Boundless Cybersecurity, a journey that predates the dramatic shift from on-premise employees to the remote and virtual workforces spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a career spanning more than 30 years across high-tech industries, Bill Conner is a corporate turnaround expert and global leader in security, data and infrastructure.

Mr Conner said, “Boundless 2020 is designed with the needs of our partners top of mind. SonicWall’s goal is to make them feel confidently educated on our expanding portfolio, excited about being a more engaged partner and well connected to sources, experts and materials that will help guarantee their 2021 success.”

Boundless 2020 attendees will hear from industry leaders, receive key updates on existing and new products and solutions, as well as participate in discussions with guest speakers and presenters. In addition to a surprise celebrity keynote speaker, who is a No. 1 international best-seller author and featured TED Talk presenter, the event will also feature a deep bench of industry icons, including renowned security technologist and best-selling author Bruce Schneier.

Finally, Boundless 2020 will also feature cybersecurity industry speaker John Sileo, who is a fun, high-energy expert who molds his first-hand experiences into successes as an award-winning author, 60 Minutes guest and keynote speaker to the Pentagon, Schwab and thousands of audiences ready to take concrete action on cybersecurity, digital privacy and tech/life balance. Sileo is a Harvard graduate and author of four books, including ‘Stolen Lives: Identity Theft Prevention Made Simple.’