Snowflake Launches Financial Services Data Cloud

Snowflake announced the Financial Services Data Cloud, which unites Snowflake’s industry-tailored platform governance capabilities, Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-critical datasets, to help Financial Services organizations revolutionize how they use data to drive business growth and deliver better customer experiences.

As customer expectations, regulatory requirements, and data volumes rise, Snowflake’s Data Cloud helps organizations accelerate their top-line growth and innovation while mitigating risk. Banking, insurance, fintech, and investment management customers, and others in the financial services industry, can utilize Snowflake’s Financial Services Data Cloud to launch new customer-centric products and services, build fintech platforms of the future, and accelerate their compliance and regulatory compliance. Industry-leading customers like Allianz, AXA, BlackRock, Capital One, NYSE, Refinitiv, Square, State Street, Western Union, and Wise, are already part of the Financial Services Data Cloud.

“As a trusted global brand with millions of customers around the world, our priority has always been to focus on what our customers need today and tomorrow, and keep innovating to exceed these needs,” said, Tom Mazzaferro, Western Union Chief Data Officer. “The Financial Services Data Cloud’s industry-tailored capabilities along with the Snowflake platform’s best-in-class data security and governance are key to Western Union’s technology modernization program and to our vision of building our new ecosystem connecting millions of people living across the globe.”

Snowflake’s platform governance capabilities have been crafted to support the stringent requirements of today’s financial services organizations.