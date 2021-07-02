SNEHAM IT ASSOCIATION Organize Vaccination Drive & Distributes Oxymeters in Chennai

Amidst the lockdown due to the pandemic brought in by Covid-19, IT businesses are witnessing a standoff like never before. SNEHAM, IT had organized a COVID-Vaccination camp on 30 June 2021 and distributed oxymeters to people in Chennai and distributed groceries worth Rs 1000-1500.

About 178 people were vaccinated above the age of 18 years and the vaccination camp was organized at ADC office, Trustpuram, Kodakpakaam from 10 am – 2 pm. It was organized first-come-first basis and the vaccine was Covid shield.

SNEHAM IT ASSOCIATION would continue to support the worst-hit communities in the country through the delivery of life-saving supplies. The organization always felt that the safety and well-being of people is its top priority hence they are providing care, support and access to vaccines for our eligible people, free of cost in India who are facing an unprecedented challenge.

The team also gave oxymeters to people who needed. On account of lack of funds most of the people did not buy oxymeters. Understanding the need of the hour and to provide the best to the people of Chennai, SNEHAM organized oxymeters which were sold for Rs 750. As a result of this, about 3007 units of oxymeters were sold and people had accessibility for oxymeters.

Another such step was the distribution of groceries worth Rs 1000-1500 to the people who are working with dealer community. This effort was implemented keeping in fact in mind that many people can’t afford groceries at this juncture. So in order to feed them we have undertaken this step.

According to Mr K Dilip Kumar, PRESIDENT, SNEHAM-CHENNAI, “It gives me immense pleasure to inform everyone that SNEHAM IT ASSOCIATION, Chennai organised COVID- Vaccination camp. This was organised for dealers & their family members and was successfully executed by OB / EC members, volunteers. We have also distributed oximeters as a result more than 3000 families have access to oximeters now. Also we have distributed groceries to the needy.”

The COVID-19 Vaccination Centers are designed to offer the necessary infrastructure to support vaccinations, such as storage units, observation and registration logistics, IT infrastructure and medical equipment.

Sneham IT association is a forum for System Integrators association of IT in Chennai. Its vision is to protect and promote the interests of the common people and to be an effective body to address the channel issues and concerns.