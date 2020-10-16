SIS Group Migrates to IceWarp for its E2E Encrypted Email Communications

The SIS Group, renowned for its security services both in India and Australia with diverse solutions across the security spectrum, has tied up with IceWarp for its email collaboration solution. With more than 240,000 employees, and a huge database of customers; its backend processes and operations are both complex and huge. For a Security services management company like SIS Group, it becomes a challenge to protect its sensitive information for its operations. The association with IceWarp would aid the organization to function more efficiently and effectively without security concerns.

Today, data is the most vital aspect of any business, loss of a fraction of data can jeopardize day-to-day business operations. It is extremely important to ensure that all data is secured during software migration, or can be restored whenever necessary.

Prior to its collaboration with IceWarp, SIS was facing major spamming issues, phishing attacks, cyber-security threats with no administrative centralized control over incoming and outgoing mails. Attempting to manage outgoing traffic of such a large magnitude from the organization’s single server was a major problem. In addition to frequent crashes, the system lacked any kind of resilience; it represented a single point of failure and was extremely difficult to pinpoint problems, and monitor delivery performance.

Speaking on the deployment, Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East quoted, “We are delighted to expand our engagement with SIS. The cumulative growth of our clientele acts as a constant reminder of us moving closer to our vision. A secure solution for every communication process is the need of the hour. We at IceWarp offer our customers ease of use, security, and efficiency through our complete solution for all their office work in a single window, without the requirement of a third-party application”.

“Today when data hacks are increasing by every passing day, one needs to be more careful while migrating to new collaborative software. Similarly, we had been searching for an efficient Email Collaboration solution for our company which is easy to use as well as secure. With IceWarp, our team and processes would continuously be in an optimal condition, ensuring greater productivity at a faster pace,” stated, Hemant Singh, Manager IT, SIS India Ltd.