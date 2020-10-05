Silicon Power & Supertron Partner with new Service Policy to Drive India Operations

Silicon Power (SP), founded in 2003 in Taiwan, is a leading manufacturer and global provider of flash memory cards, USB flash drives, portable HDDs, SSDs, DRAM modules and industrial-grade products. SP has a state-of-the-art production site in Taipei and branch offices around the globe. In an interaction with NCN, Mehul Kagalwala, Country Director – India, Silicon Power shares their company’s plans and vision for the Indian market.

Q1. How do you want to position SP in India?

Ans. We have appointed Supertron Electronics, which is a leading distributor in India, as our Exclusive National Distributor for India to distribute our SSDs, memory cards and external HDDs. We also appointed Gigabyte as our third party service provider whom we have in-charge of around 35 locations across India. Driven by the partnerships with these reputed players, we want to establish ourselves strongly in the Indian market. Next, our price-competitive products ensure that the Indian customers get high quality products at affordable rates.

Q2. SP is a big brand with a wide range of memory products, but your presence has not been consistent and you did not establish yourselves strongly in India? Can you brief us why?

Ans. Yes, it has been a roller coaster ride but now we are back with a new spirit, serious plans and solid strategies. We are restructuring all our operations and the new partnerships with Supertron and Gigabyte will set us on a new level. We will strengthen our presence offline as well as online. SP’s top quality products and Supertron’s strong partner connect will help us to create a strong channel base across India.

Q3. What is your plan for the Indian SSD market? What is your warranty policy?

Ans. SSDs are now gradually replacing the traditional HDDs because SSDs have certain advantages over HDDS, like higher data transfer speeds, reliability and more. Globally, SP is a strong player in SSD space. We will leverage on that advantage. Warranty on SSDs is different, starting from 3 yrs to 5 yrs.

Q4. How do you see the Indian gaming market and scope for DDR4?

Ans. With a big and growing youth population, Indian gaming segment offers a lot of opportunity for us. We have a wide range of products for this segment and we will definitely focus on this opportunity. To start with we will focus on the SSDs and DRAM, and then gradually expand our portfolio by adding product categories like Memory cards, Ext HDDs, mobile accessories, etc.

Q5. Already many brands are competing in the memory segment in India. What educational activities are you taking up to prepare your partners so that you can face the competition confidently?

Ans. We are planning several partner training programs. Once COVID-19 comes under control, we will to conduct regular roadshows and technical training programs for our partners.

Q6. Indian government has been stressing more on Make in India. Do you have any plans to set up own manufacturing plant in India?

Ans. Yes, we are thinking about manufacturing in India, but it will take time before we could reach conclusions in this regard.