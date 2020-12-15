Sify Technologies Breaks Into the top 500 of Fortune India Ranking

Sify Technologies Limited, the Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services, announced that it has entered the iconic Fortune India 500 list. The company’s consistent growth over the past decade has catapulted it into the ranks of the Top 500 this year. Sify was previously ranked among the Top 50 in Fortune India’s ‘The Next 500’ ranking in 2018.

The Fortune India 500 is an annual ranking published by Fortune magazine and is the definitive list of the top 500 corporations nationwide. This list is compiled on the basis of company’s latest sales and gross revenue figures.

“While we are delighted with this recognition, we view this as further acknowledgement of our progress in becoming India’s most relevant Digital Transformation player. We are particularly pleased to reach this milestone amidst the backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Achieving this ranking is a testimony to our people’s commitment and our robust business continuity processes, which have enabled us to grow through this challenging period. This recognition would not have been possible without the dedication of every one of our team members.” said Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman.

Mr. Kamal Nath, CEO, said “Over the years, we have built a unique Digital ICT eco-system for Indian Enterprises which has gained increasing relevance to our clients’ Digital Transformation pursuits. While our own growth has been propelled by our cloud@core products and service model, our greatest pride has been the ability to help our customers grow and succeed in the digital age. I congratulate every team member who has been part of this growth journey for both Sify and its clients.”