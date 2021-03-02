Sify Technologies Adjudged the Best in Talent Management, Learning and Development

Sify Technologies Limited, India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications Management, Managed services and Systems integration announced that it has bagged two awards; one for Talent Management and another for Excellence in Learning and Development at the Global HR Excellence Awards 2021.

Beating off tough competition from over 100 companies at the World HRD Congress, the award recognized Sify’s endeavours in reinventing the hiring, training and reskilling their employee community to support the changing dynamics of the Enterprise world through this particularly challenging period.

With employees battling the new uncertainties of Work from Home, the forum this year recognized the unique, disruptive and secure methods of employee engagement that companies set in motion to overcome the physical, psychological and emotional constrains and ensure an optimum work-life balance was maintained.

Elated at the recognition, Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify Technologies, said, “The pandemic made us take a giant leap in our learning curve; from reskilling to laying an equal importance on automation. I am very proud of my team for having risen to the challenge and broadening our skill base through continuous improvement. As a skill pool, Sify is now right-sized for the opportunities ahead.”