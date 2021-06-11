Sify Recognized in 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed & Professional Services Providers

Sify Technologies Limited, India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Centers, Networks, Cloud, Infrastructure Managed services and Applications management, today announced that the company has been recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services (MSPs) Providers in Asia/Pacific.

“The markets across the Asia Pacific region differ significantly in their IT maturity and readiness for cloud adoption. With an increasing number of Enterprises adopting Public Cloud services for business agility, this recognition is a testimonial to our industry-leading cloud capabilities”, said Mr Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies.

Delighted at the recognition, Mr Ravi Maguluri, Chief Technology Officer, Cloud and Digital Services, said, “Sify with its cloud@core philosophy and integrated data center, multi-cloud and network solutions is a first-choice partner for Enterprises looking to meet their cloud transformation goals. We are building competencies in automation, low-code frameworks and consumable AI/ML to help our customers realize their digital objectives. We are excited to be active contributors in APAC’s evolution into a strong digital hub”.

“A growing number of public cloud managed service providers are based or operating in the Asia/Pacific, differing significantly in competency, background and business focus. This research helps sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders identify providers best suited to their needs.” (Gartner Research)