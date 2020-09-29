Shriram General Insurance Embracing Digital Transformation

Leading General Insurance provider, Shriram General Insurance Company Ltd. (SGI)marks its success in ideating and focusing on business functions through digitization resulting in sourcing 70% of business through digital channels. Considering the current situation, the company is making a clear objective for their customer which is ‘to provide the best of its services through various technological practices’.

Shriram General Insurance makes its way by focusing on digitization and strengthening its presence on various digital/online platforms for the implementation of the latest technologies which would help the customers benefit from the various insurance services and thereby help the business grow. Through the digital push, Shriram General Insurance, has also focused on making its major process automated by using digital modes be it for the Inspection of vehicles, seamless and instant Policy generation or premium collection. Collaboration and Tie Ups with various global technology players like Novac Technology Solutions (NTS), Google, Oracle and SAP has helped Shriram General Insurance boost the total operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Neeraj Prakash, Managing Director, Shriram General Insurance said, “This time of pandemic has really proven to be a game changer for us in terms of digital outreach. Today, our technological practices have not only strengthened but have also shown a great response in terms of consumer satisfaction. We believe that in the coming future we would be able to incorporate more technological automation in almost all of the services that’s been provided.”

Keeping in mind the various factors involved under the digital trend of providing services Shriram General Insurance also claims to have the best of its team set in-house for providing support in terms of Underwriting, Claims, Actuary, Customer services, Accounts, etc. There are various other initiatives also that the company has taken up for its employees, by educating them on the various functions and procedures under the focused digitization.