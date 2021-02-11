SHARP Unveils the BP-30C25Z (C-Cube IT) Color MFP

SHARP announced the launch of a compact smart color multifunctional printer (MFP), the BP-30C25Z, for office use. The C-Cube IT, as it is called is the smallest business copier of its kind and has been specially designed for SME, Education, Healthcare, BFSI, Legal and Corporate segments. The MRP of the BP-30C25Z is INR 2,92,379 and it is now available across all key metros as well as Tier 1, 2 and 3 markets through Sharps’ extensive dealer network.

Speakingat the virtual launch, Mr. Shinji Minatogawa, MD, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., said, “During these challenging times, Sharp’s contribution to business continuity in India is to be in the forefront in helping make office communications easier, more efficient and safer.”

For all types of businesses, productivity and efficiency are critical for business continuity. Link to ‘public cloud enables the color MFP to connect with cloud services such as Google Drive, One Drive for Business, Drop Box, Share Point etc. directly from the control panel, thereby letting users upload scanned data onto these platforms or print directly from them. Key product features include:

Office Users and Business Owners: In Easy UI mode the touch screen displays simple icons for frequently used functions like duplexing and paper size detection, copy ratio etc; Easy Scan automated settings will enable the MFP to perform a host of actions automatically such as resolution, mono or colour, blank page skip in multipage document, paper orientation and correct skewed documents; Rotate Sort: While copying or Printing multi-page document, the output of every other document is rotated 90 degrees, sorting horizontally and vertically without getting mixed up; NFC & QR Code: Using the Sharpdesk Mobile app, the MFP allows Android and IOS phones to directly link mobile devices and minimise touching the MFP keeping in mind the new normal.

IT Administrators: The Print Release function allows users to send and store documents to the main MFP, which acts as a server, allowing print jobs to be securely released at up to five connected network-ready devices without the support of cost recovery software; A secondary ethernet port allows the colour MFP to support two separate networks. Users can set up different IP addresses and security settings for each line – one in-house, say, and one for visitors; Security: The Sharp BP-30C25Z offers advanced data security thereby ensuring that users’ valuable information and intellectual property is always protected and secure. Pricing and Availability: The BP-30C25Z is now available to all Sharp business customers in India.