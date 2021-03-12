Sennheiser Introduces TruVoicelift for TeamConnect Ceiling 2

Widely used in corporations and higher education institutions, TeamConnect Ceiling 2 has become a leading microphone solution for conferencing audio in business and distance learning applications. Now Sennheiser is opening a new chapter for its ceiling microphone array. A free firmware update brings TeamConnect Ceiling 2 into the heart of a voice amplification system: TruVoicelift ensures clearly audible in-room audio for classrooms, lecture halls, and boardrooms, with many easily controllable features that make for a pleasant and clear listening experience.

According to Vipin Pungalia, Director, Professional Segment, Sennheiser India, “We are extremely elated to announce the free firmware update – TruVoicelift to amplify the sound. With businesses and educational institutions gradually opening, it has become imperative to introduce touchless AV technologies to create a safer work and learning environment for professionals and students alike. Due to this, we have introduced TruVoicelift which ensures clear audible in-room audio for boardrooms with many easily controllable features that make for a pleasant and clear listening experience which reduces potential hygiene risks by encouraging social distancing. Collaborative tools like these enable people to connect seamlessly from anywhere in the world.”

For existing TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) implementations, users can now add the TruVoicelift functionality simply by installing the free firmware update (1.6.4) via the new version of the Sennheiser Control Cockpit app (4.3.0). New users gain two solutions in one from the start and will be delighted by the ease of installation, freedom of movement and clear audio that TCC2 offers. Depending on the size and configuration of the room, additional TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphones can be installed as audience mics, thus creating a completely touchless microphone solution that reduces potential hygiene risks.

TruVoicelift is powered by an advanced frequency shift algorithm that delivers a few crucial extra dB of gain – an enhancement that could make all the difference to perfectly hearing the lecturer or CEO. At the same time, TruVoicelift also includes a “feedback prevention mute” function – if levels should get too loud, TCC 2 briefly mutes to prevent any feedback. Speakers can therefore relax and focus on their presentation, knowing that TeamConnect Ceiling 2 will provide optimum audio for their audience. During pauses in speaking, if a pre-defined audio threshold is not reached, a noise gate will be activated that mutes TeamConnect Ceiling 2 to prevent any background noise from being amplified.

All TruVoicelift settings can be conveniently controlled via the Sennheiser Control Cockpit app. The app also allows you to easily create “priority zones”, i.e. areas where audio is predominantly picked up. This is helpful for any set-ups where audio usually comes from a defined place, such as the front of a lecture hall. Also, you can define “advanced exclusion zones”, enabling you to target and exclude noise sources with pinpoint accuracy, such as air conditioning or ventilation equipment.