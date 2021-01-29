Secutech India 2021 Expo to be Held in September

A significant platform that brings together safety and security industry players under one roof, Secutech India 2021 is set to be held in September at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai. The edition will be a hotbed of strong business opportunities and knowledge-exchange among channel players.

With the combined expertise of Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Ltd in organising security and fire safety shows across Asia, Messe Frankfurt India is set to host the ninth edition of Secutech India from 16 – 18 September 2021 in Mumbai. The collaboration between the two companies will strengthen the influence of the fair and provide solutions to resolve the safety and security issues in India.

As a brand, Secutech boasts of a legacy that spans close to 30 years, affirming its long-standing reputation and significance in the global safety and security industry. The new edition of Secutech India is thus poised to be an unmissable fair as it will bring unforeseen business opportunities to industry players.

The three-day fair will showcase the industry’s most advanced technological solutions in IBMS, Smart Cities, Home Automation, Surveillance Solutions, BFSI Cybersecurity, Advanced Fire Protection Systems, and IoT applications from a fleet of leading companies. Sampling these exhibits will be major players such as chief security officers, chief fire officers, security-fire safety heads, system integrators, installers, as well as dealers and distributors.

Commenting about the prospects of the show in the wake of new opportunities, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, stated: “The global disruption created by the pandemic has led to a strong demand for intelligent safety and security systems that can assure protection without any human intervention. Thus propelled by favourable market trends, Secutech India 2021 will prove to be a highly effective platform for companies providing safety and security products to broaden their market reach and expand their client base significantly.”

Elaborating further on the value of the exhibition, Ms Regina Tsai, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd, said: “As the very first edition of the fair since the pandemic, Secutech India 2021 holds immense value for all its stakeholders. Businesses attending the fair will be able to reconnect face-to-face with their existing clients and gain an opportunity to meet new ones under a secured environment. Apart from showcasing the latest technology in safety and security, the platform will allow both hosts and attendees to exchange ideas and insights that may enable them to gain strong business direction in the new normal.”