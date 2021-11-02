Secureye Conducts a Series of Channel Partner Meets in T3 and T4 Cities to Give Technical Training to Partners

Secureye conducts as series of channel partner meets with the main aim to impart technical training to the partners about their latest products, their technology, and how to present the products to the end-users. Secureye is one of the prominent Global security brands and has an array of security & surveillance products, a complete range of fiber and networking equipment, and accessories which includes CCTV cameras, ratio couplers, PON modules, SFP modules, media converters, PLC Splitters, Splicing Machine, etc.

Manoj Gupta, MD & CEO, Fortune Marketing, “Recently, we conducted channel partner meets in several T3 and T4 cities – Tirunelveli & Nagercoil (Tamil Nadu); Panjim (Goa); Mujjafarpur (Bihar); and in Alwar (Rajasthan). The main objective of these partner meets is to detail the partners about our recently launched security products, which include cameras, biometric machines, etc, give the partners technical training, and guide them on how to target the right customers and present the products to the end-users. We are currently focusing specifically on conducting these meets in T3 and T4 cities, whereas our general focus on T1 and T2 cities will continue. Right now we have nearly 500 channel partners across India. In the coming times, we want to expand our channel network in T3 and T4 cities and conduct more events.”

The company’s wide array of products include hi tech-powered entrance security solutions, integrated surveillance devices like 8 Megapixel CCTV Cameras, Wifi-surveillance cameras, and a biometric attendance system. A new global study on the Global Video Door Phone Market has recognized Secureye as a key global player in the video door phone market.

Talking about the opportunities and challenges in the Indian market and their Make in India policy, Manoj Gupta, adds, “India is a big market, so there is a huge opportunity in the security & surveillance segment, but there are also intense competition and other challenges. For example, the government (GeM) has criteria for accepting products that are more favorable to big Make in India brands that already have the advantage of a big market share and thus could mass-produce at a lower cost. It is very difficult for the upcoming brands to get entry. To overcome this we want to increase our Made in India products. By the end of 2021, we want to add more security and fiber products to our portfolio and manufacture them right in India as much as possible.”

Secureye also provides service with customized features and offers professional security and surveillance system solutions to meet various customers’ demands. The company has clients in different important sectors such as Automobile, Education, Hospital & Healthcare, Hospitality & Hotels, etc. Secureye has passed ISO:9001 quality management system certification, BIS – Indian Standard Certification, and some international certifications such as ROHS, CE, FCC. Secureye’s products are also exported to countries in Europe, America, and Southeast Asia (including Japan and Taiwan). Secureye has an established network for after-sales service centers & a support system for the distribution channel. Backed by qualified and experienced service teams, Secureye regularly conducts training sessions for its partners and after-sales service engineers.