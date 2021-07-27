TP-Link, the world’s leading provider of consumer Wi-Fi networking devices, has expanded its Smart Home product line with the new entry-level brand “Tapo“. TP-Link has been dedicated to networking solutions for over 23 years and is now expanding for those newly interested in smart homes, Tapo.

Tapo aims to help one live smarter, easier, and securer solutions. An offshoot of TP-Link, a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, Tapo possesses insightful industry awareness and reliable production practices.

Tapo was created to engage in the small intelligent appliances market, to help people adopt a new smart home lifestyle at an affordable cost. Tapo devices armed with advanced technology and reliable crafting are designed to eliminate potential hazards

The Tapo C200 Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Camera is prepared to keep a watch on oner home and keep track of oner loved ones while one are away, with this small but powerful device, one can always see what matters most in oner home.

The camera is equipped with 1080p resolution, along with PAN/TILT function covering 360° horizontal view and 114° vertical view, extending up to 30 feet of night vision. The Tapo C200 ensures a high quality viewing experience is delivered.

The Tapo C200 camera can be installed at the entrance of home, garage, or basement to ensure the safety of family and property. Tapo C200 will notify of arriving packages or suspicious intrusions at home as soon as it detects a motion, alarming timely and if need, could remotely switch the smart lights or the Two-Way audio feature to scare away unwanted visitors.

The camera can watch over the house while one is fast asleep. At times one might need to keep a watchful eye on the elders in the family and check the baby periodically as rest in bedroom and don’t forget about furry loved ones to keep them away from the couch. The 850 nm infrared night vision supports an automatic color switch filter in low light conditions with a visual distance of up to 30 feet.

When one is back at home and doesn’t need a camera, one can turn on Privacy Mode to physically close the camera’s lens to further safeguard privacy. One can also set a schedule on the app and it will automatically record for that period of time, regardless of whether or not it detects motion.

The free Tapo Camera app puts everything need at the tips of your fingers. Just check the video box to playback previous recordings by choosing the videos sorted by date and time. For spots like to pay particular attention to, preset camera to jump to that position. Next time go into the app, just tap that spot to immediately turn the camera towards it. The app interface shows the view from up to 4 cameras at the same time. Simply tap one of them to take a closer look.

If you’re looking for a safe and secure home where you need not worry then Tapo C200 Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Camera is the one which you can rely on