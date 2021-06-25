Seagate Unleashes Newest PC gaming SSDs – FireCuda 530 – at Virtual Gaming Event – SG21

Seagate Technology announced its newest PC gaming SSD, the FireCuda 530, at the company’s inaugural virtual gaming event, SG21. The new drive offers gamers the latest PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD technology and the fastest performance from the company’s line of PC Gaming torage products – bringing speed, endurance, and high capacity to the peak of PC performance Seagate has updated its PCIe 4 FireCuda gum stick SSD with denser NAND and doubled capacity, giving random read IOPS a 33 per cent uplift and a 57 per cent increase in sequential write speed compared to the previous Firecuda model.

These are gaming SSDs, but the interest lies in what they indicate about business workstation and server SSD performance using the same technology.

Seagate SVP, Mr Jeff Fochtman said, “This is Seagate’s fastest and most powerful gaming SSD and we’re showcasing it at our first-ever virtual gaming event to put a stake in the ground.”

“We had an exciting challenge to design a custom heatsink with the objective of having both form and function – a product that was low profile for tighter builds but also provided thermal management, while maintaining the sleek design that both Seagate’s FireCuda line and EKWB are known for,” said Mr Kat Silberstein, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, at EKWB. “The open, collaborative spirit of Seagate and EK is what has allowed the FireCuda 530 to really sing.”

Delivering sequential read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s, the FireCuda 530 catalyzes PCIe Gen4 power with transfer rates up to two times faster than PCIe Gen3 SSDs and 12 times faster than SATA-based SSDs. The drive is built with a Seagate-validated E18 controller and the latest 3D TLC NAND to provide the most advanced speed and durability for PC gaming. Seagate also offers a minimalistic heatsink option, specially designed by EKWB that swaps out cooling fins for a more massive, high-grade aluminum block with a finely textured finish, maximizing cooling.

Available in capacities up to 4TB, the FireCuda 530 offers long lasting endurance of 1.8M MTBF and up to 5100 TBW— meaning gamers can write and delete 70% of the drive capacity every day for 5 years. Seagate’s FireCuda 530 includes a three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan and a five-year limited warranty so gamers have peace of mind knowing their data is secure. The drive also comes bundled with Seagate’s SeaTools and DiscWizard™ making it easy for gamers and PC builders to add new drives to their computer and monitor the health and performance of each drive.