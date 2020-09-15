Seagate launches SkyHawk Partners App which is now even more rewarding! Partners can Download / Update the app and maximize profits on Seagate SkyHawk drives! This program is run & promoted by Seagate Authorized agencies and the offer is valid only on Seagate SkyHawk HDDs. Last date is Sep 19, 2020. Register yourself now!

Register Here:- Click Me

Program Mechanism:

Step1: Download Seagate SkyHawk Partner App and register your details;

Step2: Enter purchase details—Invoice No, Authorized Partner you purchased the HDDs from; Capacity and quantity of HDDs; Upload a photo of GST Invoice;

Step3: Purchase data will be verified; Step4: Points will be allotted to you.