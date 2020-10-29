Seagate Announces Next-Gen Gaming Solutions in India

Seagate Technology plc announced in India, its new line of revolutionary internal and external storage solutions for gamers. The solutions announced today include Seagate FireCuda 520, Seagate FireCuda 120, Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD, and Seagate BarraCuda Fast SSD.

“Next-gen gaming is going to be all about high speed, robust performance, compatibility, and flexibility. We are committed to providing a whole new gaming experience to our customers in India,” said Sameer Bhatia, Director Asia Pacific, Consumer Business Group and Country Manager for SAARC & India, Seagate Technology. “Whether it’s a boot drive to run heavy duty games or a secondary drive for mass storage and streaming, Seagate’s advanced gaming solutions help gamers push their builds and upgrades to the next level. Our gaming solutions deliver the performance, simplicity, and ingenious design to help gamers realise their peak potential.”

The Seagate FireCuda 520, a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD and the Seagate FireCuda 120 SATA SSD are the new internal gaming SSDs announced. Seagate FireCuda 520 provides up to 45% more speed than PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe, while Seagate FireCuda 120 is perfect for optimising performance, capacity, and speed for gamers. The external solutions – in form of Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD and Seagate BarraCuda Fast SSD – deliver elite performance and convenience for gamers and power users on the go. Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD is best suited for NVMe SSD performance while Seagate BarraCuda Fast SSD is a portable drive designed to provide speed & space and optimal SATA performance to the users.

Seagate FireCuda 520: Built to deliver the intense speeds needed for the rigour of modern gaming, the FireCuda 520 SSD is the company’s fastest solid-state drive and offers plug-and-play compatibility with all PCIe Gen4 motherboards. With sequential read-write speeds of up to 45% faster than PCIe Gen3 NVMe drives[1], the FireCuda 520 delivers an extreme boost in performance for PC gamers looking for the edge. The M.2 2280 SSD is available in 500 GB, 1 TB or 2 TB capacities and compatible with the new AMD X570 chipset and third-generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors. It features plug-and-play compatibility with PCIe Gen4 motherboards delivering an extreme boost in performance as well as backward compatibility with PCIe Gen3 devices. The FireCuda 520 offers a five-year limited warranty and includes the Seagate’s SeaTools software that monitors health, tracks performance, and keeps you up to date on firmware updates.

Seagate FireCuda 120 SATA SSD: Underpinning the company’s line of PC game storage, the FireCuda 120 takes gaming rigs to the next level with a SATA 6GB/s interface and roars to life with sequential read/write speeds of up to 560/540MB/s offering more responsive downloads, installs, and multitasking. Meeting the demands of sustained use, the FireCuda 120 was built for durability, delivering a 1.8M hour MTBF and up to 5600 TBW. For total peace of mind, Seagate backs the drive with a five-year limited warranty.

Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD: The portable FireCuda Gaming SSD delivers performance to help scorch the competition. Purpose-built for gamers, it marries Seagate’s premium FireCuda NVMe 510 SSD and the latest cutting-edge SuperSpeed USB 20 Gb/s (USB 3.2 Gen2×2) interface, delivering staggering read speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s1. Optimised for performance and high on style, the drive offers capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB and features a signature chisel metal enclosure with customizable RGB LED lighting. Gamers can personalise the drive’s full-range RGB LED with the free Seagate Toolkit software and synchronise the LEDs, creating an immersive setup. The FireCuda Gaming SSD includes a five-year limited warranty and retails.

Seagate BarraCuda Fast SSD: Also new to the Seagate SSD line-up is the BarraCuda Fast SSD offering 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB of capacity. With mobile gamers and active power users in mind, the SATA SSD external drive features rapid read/write speeds of up to 540 MB/s1 for improved gameplay and quick file transfer. Pocket-sized, the sleek drive features an attractive green LED and offers versatility with a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port. It is PC and Mac (exFAT) compatible out of the box, includes Seagate’s Toolkit with simple backup and sync, and a complimentary two-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud® Photography Plan. Seagate’s BarraCuda Fast SSD offers a three-year limited warranty, and retails.