Schneider Electric Unveils New Research and IT Innovation

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today released a research report to foster an understanding of how digitized and smart applications will be powered in the future. The report titled Digital Economy and Climate Impact predicts IT-sector related electricity demand is expected to increase by nearly 50% by 2030. Yet, as the electricity system decarbonizes, emissions would not increase by more than 26% by that time. To help mitigate this rise in emissions, the Schneider Electric TM Sustainability Research Institute recommends continued efforts in achieving efficiencies on the IT and energy sides at both the component and system levels. Released at an exclusive media event presented virtually from Schneider Electric’s Boston Hub, the report highlights how the rise of edge computing requires a specific focus as these systems are expected to be less efficient than hyperscale data centers from a PUE standpoint. Mr Pankaj Sharma, EVP, Secure Power, Schneider Electric, said, “It’s misleading to assume that digital activity will inevitably result in a deeply problematic increase in CO2 emissions. The analysis from the Schneider Electric Sustainability Institute puts to rest many of the worst-case scenario claims predicting IT-related electricity use will double every five years. That said, as an industry we must remain vigilant in finding new sources of sustainability gains while ensuring resiliency as digital keeps life moving forward.”

Sharing his thoughts Mr. Venkatraman Swaminathan, VP & Country General Manager, India & SAARC, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric, added, “At Schneider Electric, we believe in co-creating an ecosystem of growth and sustainability. Our endeavor is to innovate and build future ready solutions that can be leveraged by businesses to re-imagine their approach towards digital revolution and create a benchmark on the global map of energy efficiency.”

In addition to releasing the research report, Schneider Electric also announced updates to its EcoStruxure IT data center infrastructure management software and Galaxy™ VL 3-phase uninterruptable power supply (UPS). All introductions are designed to advance the industry forward in meeting sustainability goals while increasing resiliency of IT and data center infrastructure.

EcoStruxure IT software updates reduce complexity in managing hybrid data center and edge IT environments: Increasing demands on digital consumption, which are explored in the new research report, create a more complex hybrid environment inclusive of enterprise, cloud and edge data centers. To address the unique management challenges of a hybrid IT environment, Schneider Electric has announced updates to its EcoStruxure IT software to increase efficiency and resiliency, including:

Increased remote management capabilities: New granular remote device configuration features enable users to change configurations on one or more devices – including the new Galaxy VL and APC Smart-UPS Ultra single-phase UPS units – from one centralized platform with EcoStruxure IT Expert. This update, combined with previously released software insights on device security health, enables the user to identify faulty devices or configurations and address them in a matter of clicks, keeping their hybrid IT environment secure.

Improved environmental monitoring: Environmental monitoring systems ensure users have eyes and ears on data center and IT deployments from anywhere, anytime. With this update, users can push mass configurations remotely for NetBotz cameras 750 and 755 quickly and efficiently increasing security across the critical infrastructure.

Enhanced remote capacity modeling and planning: With EcoStruxure IT Advisor’s new capabilities, users can remotely compare an unlimited number of racks and easily identify available capacity, view what assets are deployed and their dependencies.