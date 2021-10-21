Schneider Electric Deliberates on Forging Partnerships of the Future at Digital Innovation Summit

Emboldened with the vision to inspire sustainable transformation and spearheading innovation, Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, presented cutting-edge, end-to-end digital solutions at its Innovation Talk on ‘Partnerships of the Future.’ The event was part of the company’s flagship Digital Innovation Summit underway from October 19th to 21st, showcasing insightful discussions on making buildings and industries more efficient and reliable for the New Electric World. The event hosted several discussions and dialogues focused around finding answers to the rising demand for electricity and the venturing towards carbon neutrality.

The world is witnessing a drastic change as 80% of global CO2 emissions are caused by the massive production and consumption of energy. According to a recent report by McKinsey and Company, the energy demand has rebounded faster during the ongoing pandemic. This has created a directly proportional rise to the demand for electricity with green hydrogen increasing in bounds as well. The demand for oil, gas and fossil fuels will continue experiencing a mammoth increase. To address these issues, Schneider Electric has designed and deployed their indigenous EcoStruxure solution that involves connected products, edge control, analytics and services to counter and mitigate the effects of abject energy consumption. This bolsters the utilization of energy-efficient lighting, appliances, transforming building into smart building with automation systems and technological advancements that decimate energy wastage and lower carbon footprints significantly by making buildings smarter and more intuitive.

“Companies across the globe are becoming more resilient and are bracing themselves to seamlessly adapt into an All-Electric World. Using digitization that traverses across products and solutions, and by investing in disruptive technologies that are set to transform industries, we are bringing in a tidal wave of growth and progress with sustainability. In this process of creating a sustainable future, no company can do it alone. Our strong partner ecosystem has helped us meet standards and deliver on time without any compromises. Through our 50K + partner ecosystem, we are embracing a digital ecosystem to help partners be prepared to face any obstacles and become future-ready. Schneider Electric is proud to continuously deliver revolutionary digital innovations that address the needs of our customers,’ added Rohan Kelkar, EVP, Power Products, Schneider Electric India.

Sharing his insights during an expert session, Mr. Nikhil Pathak, VP, Central Marketing and Business Development, Schneider Electric India said,“ Buildings and Industries of the future need to focus on how they interact with the environment for meeting the required sustainability goals. Electricity makes energy more green and digital makes energy more intelligent. Technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud analytics provide huge opportunities to accelerate digital transformation in a More Electric World. Our EcoStruxure platform is IoT-enabled, plug-and-play, open, interoperable architecture which helps our customers in their business growth with enhanced safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity. Our partner Eco-System is fully competent with our innovative solutions to help our customers meet their efficiency and sustainability goals.”

Schneider Electric’s flagship three – day virtual Innovation Summit, is aimed at sparking conversations around the need for integrating sustainability with business. The event with central theme ‘Digital: the path to sustainability with AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ brought forth industry leaders and policy makers to deliberate and discuss how we can build a sustainable and resilient future for India.