SBI Life accelerates its digital transformation journey with Dell Technologies’ IT solutions

Dell Technologies’ HCI solution, VxRail is enabling SBI Life Insurance to accelerate its digital transformation journey and offer prime experience to its customers amidst the ongoing pandemic. The association has allowed the insurance giant to introduce the cutting-edge IT solutions, make themselves future-ready, and execute operations in remote working conditions, flawlessly.

With the insurance sector moving at an extremely fast pace, SBI Life has always looked for ways to scale up their IT operations to strengthen its business continuity plans and adapt to the changing needs of the industry. The need of the hour for SBI Life was to find the best possible solution, which helped in responding to the existing and future needs of their customers, by offering the highest level of data protection and addressing the security concerns of today’s data age.

To address these needs and enhance its existing IT Infrastructure, the company adopted Dell Technologies VxRail technology, along with technical support from Galaxy Office Automation Pvt. Ltd. While the engagement began as a future-proofing mechanism to enhance the remote working capabilities of the workforce in 2019, it soon became apparent that it was the ideal solution to handle the disruption caused by the pandemic in March 2020.

Customer Benefits:

With the deployment of the new VxRail solution from Dell Technologies, SBI Life was able to offer a robust and reliable platform that was instrumental in enabling the workforce to continue working productively during the remote working phase, amid the nationwide lockdown in March 2020. The solution ensured secure and containerized access to corporate users who handled confidential and sensitive data. It supported the existing VPN system that was used by another set of employees for business applications on company-provided assets.

Additionally, the deployment also helped SBI Life with faster onboarding of employees, ease in end-point device management, and reduced time to reach the market. It offered the company optimal utilization of their workforce, seamless connectivity and increased efficiency of processes, at a time when remote working was crucial while keeping in mind their safety and well-being.

“At Dell Technologies, we are always striving to meet the evolving needs of our customers, by offering industry-leading technology solutions, and helping them stay afloat during disruptive times”, said Amit Luthra, Director & General Manager, Storage Platforms & Solutions, Dell Technologies India. “SBI Life wanted to accelerate their digital transformation journey and with our VxRail solutions, we equipped them with a holistic IT architecture that enhanced customer experience, and at the same time ensured seamless operations for internal stakeholders. Our solutions helped them optimize operational experience at reduced risk, along with full-stack single-click lifecycle management.”

“The outbreak of the pandemic in the country and the imposition of immediate lockdown was a challenging phase for us, as we had to ensure that all our critical business functions were made operational for all our stakeholders, within the shortest possible time. While we were already in the process of building a future proof mechanism, the pandemic induced action just accelerated our progression. Our IT team immediately assessed the situation and after careful consideration, we successfully deployed the required platform, through collaboration with Dell Technologies. The VxRail solution helped us enable secure remote working for corporate end-users without compromising on user-experience”, said Anand Pejawar, President – Operations, IT & International Business, SBI Life.

“We have partnered with Dell Technologies and have created ready-to-go VDI offerings to cater to business-critical needs of customers. Basis our expertise in the sector and our combined efforts, we implemented a robust VDI infrastructure that enhanced SBI Life’s existing IT set up while maintaining their operational costs,” said Sanjay Patodia, CEO, Galaxy Office Automation Pvt. Ltd. “We are pleased to have worked together with Dell Technologies in successfully supporting the team at SBI Life and stakeholders in their digital transformational journey and hope to collaborate going ahead.”