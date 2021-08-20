Savex Technologies Partners with Sauce Labs to Deliver Low-code Automation from AutonomIQ to Enterprise Customers

Savex Technologies, one of India’s largest Information and Communication Technology Distributors, today announced a strategic partnership with Sauce Labs, the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that enable its customers to achieve digital confidence. Savex will serve as a national distributor and help Sauce Labs further expand its footprint and deliver automated testing solutions to businesses in India. The partnership will initially focus on distribution of Sauce Labs’ AutonomIQ platform, a scriptless test automation solution that leverages powerful AI and ML capabilities to help users quickly and easily create and execute tests for modern low-code applications, and will expand to include other Sauce Labs solutions over time.

Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd, with its long history of ICT distribution in India and its representation of many major IT brands and Cloud Services, will work with Sauce Labs to target all IT and product development organizations. Savex Technologies will enable various training sessions and provide technical assistance to update channel partners with the knowledge and skills to sell Sauce Labs’ AutonomIQ solutions.

Acquired by Sauce Labs in March of this year, AutonomIQ provides a simple-yet-powerful scriptless test automation platform that dramatically lowers the barriers to entry that have historically prevented many organizations from getting started with automated testing. With low-code testing from AutonomIQ, organizations can accelerate test case creation and test execution from hours to minutes and auto-detect changes for autonomous test maintenance. The AutonomIQ platform leverages sophisticated AI/ML to understand natural language descriptions of test cases and then generates synthetic data and robust automated testing that self-heals when the app changes. In addition to low-code testing with AutonomIQ, Sauce Labs offers a comprehensive set of testing solutions spanning test automation, cross-browser testing, mobile app and beta testing, API testing, visual testing, and error monitoring.

RaunakJagasia- Director Enterprise Business and Alliance, Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd, “Savex is glad to collaborate with Sauce Labs to distribute the AutonomIQ platform to customers across India. This partnership will help us offer low-code automation to help organisations identify and reduce risk faster and manage compliance for their SaaS and digital products. This would further support our mutual customers where most of us working remotely, to achieve highest quality outcome in shortest possible time with an integrated product operations workflow. We believe this association will go a long way in enhancing Sauce Labs presence in the region and driving new demand with its expanded solutions.”

Ram Shanmugam, CEO, AutonomIQ, “As organizations increasingly rely on automated testing to deliver quality applications at speed, the demand for scriptless testing platforms that leverage AI and machine learning is stronger than ever. We’re excited to partner with Savex to help organizations across India get started with low-code automation.”

Aled Miles, President and CEO, Sauce Labs, “Our partnership with Savex is a testament to the investment Sauce Labs is making to expand our presence in the India market. Sauce Labs has a strong channel focus and is committed to working with Savex and their channel partners to deliver the best-of-breed solutions companies in India need to achieve their quality objectives and confidently transform their businesses for the digital era.”