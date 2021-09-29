Savex Technologies Expands Its Unified Communication Portfolio by Partnering with Poly

Savex Technologies announced it has been appointed distributor by leading global collaboration player, Poly (earlier Plantronics and Polycom) in India. Savex technologies will provide Poly’s full portfolio of collaboration and communication solutions.

The distributorship gives Savex technologies’ partner community access to Poly’s aesthetically designed and engineered audio and video products backed by software, artificial intelligence, analytics and insights that powers authentic human connection and collaboration. It gives Poly access to Savex’s extensive network of over 10,000 reseller partners.

Talking about the partnership, Mr. Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd. said, “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Poly and leverage its evolving portfolio. Channel partner ecosystem plays an important role in our business growth strategy and this partnership would help us further deliver our services to new market segments with more focus in mid-market, address the rapidly increasing market opportunities, and accelerate business growth”.

He added, “We appreciate Poly’s customer focus and believe that our strategic partnership will enable us to meet new and constantly changing user expectations, as businesses are continually seeking for cost-effective and agile ways to fulfill their collaboration needs”.

Mr. Ankur Goel, Managing Director for Poly India and SAARC, said, “We are in an exciting growth market with the demand for collaboration solutions such as enterprise headsets, audio, and video solutions skyrocketing each year. Poly has one of the strongest collaboration portfolios in the industry. We work very closely with our ecosystems partners like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and this gives us tremendous opportunities to provide customers with complete, comprehensive communication solutions in the market”.

He added, “At Poly, distributors and partners have always played a very crucial role, and we consider them to be our extended arms. We are excited to announce our partnership with Savex Technologies as they have a very strong reach in the Indian market. Through this partnership, we want to expand in tier 2, tier 3 cities in the country, and also amongst the IT resellers in the market as we help customers navigate through the new world of work.”