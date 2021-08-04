Savex Technologies Appointed as the National Distributor of Bose in India

Savex is proud to announce its partnership with Bose as its national distributor in India. The partnership aims to leverage Savex’s large distribution network across India. Savex has been appointed by Bose as a non-exclusive distributor of the products with a right to select and appoint Authorized Resellers for the Products in the Territory. Savex will support Bose in developing LFRs, exclusive & multi brand retailers and etailers to market and promote products and services to customers.

Savex shall engage in developing yearly strategic plans, distribution development, marketing, and operational support.Investments shall be made in the market that would contribute to developing the distribution of the products in the country.

Mr Jayant Goradia, MD at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are glad to collaborate with Bose – a leading Consumer Audio Luxury Brand, best known for home audio systems and popular noise-cancelling headphones. Partners have always been central to our business growth strategy and as we look forward to expand our reach, address the burgeoning market opportunities and accelerate business growth, this strategic partnership will enable us to provide Bose exquisite products to our partner ecosystem to meet new and constantly changing customer expectations, ultimately supporting our mutual customers.”