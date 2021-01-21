Savex Technologies and Avaya Partner to Launch Avaya OneCloud

Savex Technologies Private Limited, the information and communication technology distributor in India, announced its partnership with Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

This alliance gives Savex technologies’ partner community access to Avaya’s broad portfolio of products and services ranging from cloud collaboration solutions, customer experience technologiesand gives Avaya India & SAARC access to Savex’s extensive network of over 10,000 reseller partners.

With this agreement, Savex Technologies will also set foot in the customer experience and workstream collaboration industry. At the heart of Avaya’s value is Avaya OneCloud, a unique hybrid delivery architecture that protects investments, prevents disruption, and ensures multiexperience continuity across each phase of a personalized cloud journey. This multicloud application ecosystem delivers effortless, seamless, and context-driven experiences across all touchpoints for customers and the employees who serve them.

Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies, said, “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Avaya and leverage its evolving portfolio. We appreciate Avaya’s customer focus and believe that our strategic partnership will enable us to help digitally transform India and create effortless multi experiences with technology for organizations and customers.”

Saurabh Naik, Director, Savex Technologies, also adds “Partners have always been central to our business growth strategy. As we look to expand our reach, address the burgeoning market opportunities and accelerate business growth, this partnership will enable us to provide Avaya OneCloud™ Solutions to our partner ecosystem to meet new and constantly changing customer expectations & create memorable experiences, ultimately supporting our mutual customers across the country.’’

Speaking about the collaboration, Vishal Agarwal, MD, Avaya India & SAARC, said, “Channel partner ecosystem plays a critical role in any business growth strategy. We believe that Savex has the requisite expertise, robust channel network and support capabilities to help us deliver our services to new consumer segments as we aim to extend our reach, address the rapidly increasing market opportunities, and accelerate business growth as businesses are continually seeking for cost-effective and agile ways to fulfil their customers’ needs. Our goal is to expand the Avaya ecosystem of partners especially as we have invested in expanded our presence and support to our customers in new cities across India.”