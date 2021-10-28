Savex Partners with DTEN to Drive Wider Enterprise Adoption of Interactive Communication Solutions

Savex Technologies, one of India’s largest information and Communication Technology Distributors, today announced its Strategic Collaboration Agreement with leading global All-in-one video conferencing system provider DTEN, recognized for developing the most powerful premium meeting collaboration solutions.

The distributorship gives Savex technologies’ access to DTEN simplified collaboration platform meant for enterprises, educational institutes, and consumers. With DTEN’s award-wining collaboration solutions, the channel gets access to various options of plug-and-play devices ease with high-quality performance and affordability for their customers. And DTENgets access to Savex’s extensive network of over 10,000 partner base.

Talking about the partnership, Mr. Raunak Jagasia- Director Enterprise Business and Alliance for Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd, said “In the new normal hybrid, workplace has become the norm and there is a strong shift of focus on deploying conferencing solutions to enable seamless collaboration between employees in the office and working remotely. DTEN together with our robust Unified Communication & Collaboration portfolio will enable partners and their customers to seamlessly connect and meet from anywhere in the world while optimizing existing conferencing solutions”.

He added, “DETN’s Zoom certified appliances and integrated services subscription will further enhance the experience by the way customers around the world connect, communicate and collaborate”.

Mr. Narendra Kumar Bhanwaria- Country Manager – India & SAARC, said at DTEN we are Channel focused and are excited to have this strategic partnership with Savex who has a strong Channel ecosystem. Savex is a one-stop shop as the collaboration helps the partners to buy Zoom Software and DTEN Hardware.

It’s a great time as video conferencing is no more a luxury but a necessity and the market is expanding in hybrid working. DTEN devices are one-touch join as they are Zoom integrated and if you are using Zoom then DTEN is the best solution. If you want to create a persona and an aura of personal or professional meetings, you should use DTEN. I’m pleased to welcome Savex Technologies as our Distributor for India and look forward to serving the customers through our Channel ecosystem.