SAP Startup Studio announces the launch of its fourth cohort

16 startups in the 2020-2021 cohort will have access to co-innovate with SAP, and two promising growth-stage startups will engage with SAP Partner Edge Build program

SAP SE has announced that a new batch of 16 startups would join the 2020-2021 cohort of SAP Startup Studio program. The startups will get guidance from the SAP experts, an opportunity to co-innovate with teams and access to the partner ecosystem. The current cohort of enterprise technology startups is a balance of early and growth stage, with a high level of go-to-market readiness. They are working on cutting edge technology solutions across industries. These include Predictive Analytics, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Cloud, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Drone Tech, Augmented reality and Virtual reality. SAP Startup Studio aims to build a platform that helps early and growth-stage startups with opportunities to mature and expand their businesses in a nurturing environment.

This year, SAP Startup Studio has three new offerings for the startups:

Opportunity to list their co-innovated solution with SAP on the SAP App Center via SAP Partner Edge Build program

Access to active go-to-market support from SAP India Marketing

Entry to SAP’s newly established – Innovation Center Network (ICN) to work on joint research projects and become part of SAP’s core offerings.

Additionally, startups will also have access to the Tier 1 and Tier 2 VC ecosystem in India and think tanks via NASSCOM 10K Startups, The German Indian Startup Exchange Program (GINSEP), Startup India and TiE Bangalore. Startup Studio’s existing 12 month-long program, is shortened to six to eight months. Thereby ensuring faster delivery of services and create more significant return-on-investment for the startups collaborating with SAP.

The fourth cohort of Startup Studio received over 175 applications from outreach partners such as TiE Bangalore, Headstart Network Foundation, GINSEP, NASSCOM 10K Startups and Kerala Startup Mission; and 100+ applications from the startup discovery platform – Tracxn. The final 16 were selected based on the feedback provided by SAP’s leadership, sales and product engineering team. This year’s batch has 55% of startups which are in their growth stage with the remaining 45% in their early stage.

Sindhu Gangadharan, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, SAP Labs India, said, “We are glad to be associated with these 16 startups who are racing ahead of the time to bring innovative solutions. We welcome the new batch, and I am confident that their offerings will have a direct impact on our customer’s business and drive positive outcomes in the industry.”

“SAP is present across different sectors and industries, giving us multiple opportunities to work with customers and partners from different backgrounds. We are extremely proud to be a part of SAP’s Startup Studio and look forward to the various opportunities that come along with it,” said Suyog Joshi, CEO & Co-founder at NeeWee.

“SAP works in an environment of world-class technology which guarantees constant innovation and great exposure. Startup Studio enables us to provide a seamless onboarding experience to our customers, enhance our go-to-market strategy and build larger connects with SAP’s customer ecosystem,” said Nirav Choksi, CEO & Co-founder at Credable.