SAP Awards 16 Indian Enterprises for Digital Approach During the Pandemic

SAP India celebrated Indian organizations for their pathbreaking innovations, channelling their business through this pandemic and adopting a digital first approach. 16 Indian enterprises were announced as winners of the 14th edition of SAP ACE Awards for their unwavering wit to staying relevant and striving for business continuity.

As nominations, the awards received over 150 projects competing across 15 major categories, with a distinct focus on line of businesses, industry excellence and digital adoption. Majority of winners this year are from power and utilities industry followed by mining & steel, manufacturing along with others. SAP ACE Awards winners this year have truly been the exemplars of digital adoption during uncertain times which helped them in solving problems and thinking technology for tackling business disruption.

“The winners of SAP Ace Awards 2020 have yet again set a benchmark for digital innovation with their ingenious thinking and agile decision making. We would like to congratulate them for their technological transformations that sets them apart, making them a truly intelligent enterprise,” said Kulmeet Bawa, President and Managing Director, SAP India Subcontinent.

As part of the methodical process, all the front running nominees were assessed by an eminent jury nominated by management board of SAP India User Group (INDUS).