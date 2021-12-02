Samsung’s Push To Leverage Artificial Intelligence on Display at RSNA 2021

Samsung Electronics will showcase its premium diagnostic imaging solutions in ultrasound, digital radiography and mobile computed tomography at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2021 Annual Meeting.

“This has been a momentous year for Samsung. We have worked to advance our solutions by leveraging high computing power and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies,” said David Legg, Vice President, Digital Radiography and Ultrasound, NeuroLogica. “We will be deploying AI features in each of our products to provide benefits to healthcare professionals and patients alike.”

At the event, Samsung will showcase its new V8, which is a high-end ultrasound system that provides enhanced image quality, usability and convenience for ultrasound professionals. Crystal Architecture is the core of the V8’s image clarity and penetration and is built upon the combination of innovative beamforming (CrystalBeam), sophisticated image processing (CrystalLive) and advanced S-Vue Single Crystal Transducers to produce clear, uniform and high-resolution images.

The feature-packed device includes two new AI functions, one being NerveTrack, which detects nerves and provides nerve location information in real-time to anesthesiologists and expert practitioners. The function is designed to provide users with accurate nerve detection, faster image processing and better workflow support. The second AI function is UterineAssist, which detects tissue changes and assists the user in taking measurements of the uterus. With these and other new tools, the V8 delivers a new level of versatility and value to a wide range of diagnostic medical ultrasound departments.

Samsung has also worked to advance its ultrasound solutions for women’s health. Recently, the Hera W9 and W10 received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(K) clearance for its new AI functions, which gives the operator the ability to measure anatomical structures and analyze imaging, providing useful information to aid diagnosis.