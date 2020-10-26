Samsung launches The 8K Festival with QLED 8K TVs starting at a price of INR 370,000 till October 31

Samsung, has launched ‘The 8K Festival’ under which its super premium QLED 8K TVs will be available at special prices with discounts of up to INR 630,000.

The special offers on QLED 8K TVs will be available at Samsung’s premium retail outlets across the country from October 24 to October 31.

During this offer period, consumers will get Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold when purchasing the 85-inch (216 cm), 82-inch (207 cm) and 75-inch (189 cm) models of Samsung QLED 8K TVs.

On buying the 65-inch QLED 8K TV models, consumers will get a Galaxy A31 smartphone.

Consumers will be able to avail discounts across the QLED 8K range, starting with INR 130,000 to INR 180,000 on 65-inch models, INR 350,000 on 75-inch models and INR 500,000 to INR 630,000 on 82-inch and 85-inch models.

Additionally, consumers can get cashback of up to INR 20,000with easy EMI options starting from as low as INR 1,990 along with a 3-year warranty (1+2 Year extended warranty) on panels

Samsung’s flagship QLED 8K TV is the industry’s first 8K TV to combine a striking, ultra-thin form factor, premium 8K picture quality, and impressive surround-sound audio. The 2020 QLED 8K TV introduces the ‘Infinity Screen,’ which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99% to create an unprecedented viewing experience. Built on top of this are the premium sound features – Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) – that maximize immersive sound by delivering dimensional and dynamic audio that corresponds with large screen viewing experiences.

Samsung QLED 8K TVs come with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR – all created to provide a stunning 8K experience.