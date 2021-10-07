Samsung India Launches Sixth Edition of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program

Samsung has commenced the sixth edition of its national campus program, Samsung E.D.G.E. After a successful virtual edition last year, Samsung E.D.G.E. is inviting the most brilliant minds from leading academic institutions across the country to work on real-life problem statements, interact with Samsung’s top leaders and provide unique solutions to the problem at hand.

The program will be conducted in three rounds where students from 20 campuses including top B-schools, engineering and design schools will participate. The teams should comprise of at least three students from within the campus across years and specializations. Each team will present their unique solution showcasing cutting edge innovation and leadership skills. The top three teams will get a cash prize along with a potential opportunity to work with Samsung.

In the first round, which is the campus round, each participating team is expected to work on research, analysis, brainstorming and formulating the most innovative approach and submit an executive summary. Post evaluation, the shortlisted teams from the first round will work on a case study and submit their respective solutions for assessment. The participants shortlisted from the regional round (second round) will compete in the national round. Top 8 teams shortlisted for the final round will be coached by Samsung leaders to enhance their solutions.

“At Samsung, we believe in technology and innovation-driven solutions. We strive to encourage the spirit of innovation among youth and offer a platform that provides them mentorship and an opportunity to innovate. We are launching the sixth edition of Samsung E.D.G.E. and are excited to see young Indian talent raising the bar every year with their leadership and problem-solving skills,” said Mr. Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung SWA.

In 2020, 1,763 teams across India participated in the program to present innovations around the theme ‘The Era of UNTACT – New Days, New Ways’. Team Secret Society of IIT Madras won for presenting a customer-centric, innovative solution to reach out to potential consumers in a contact-less way in the new normal. Team Pravega from FMS Delhi came second for presenting a messaging app based chat-bot experience for consumers and store on wheels solution while the second runners up, team Mafia from XLRI Jamshedpur, showcased an innovative virtual store walk solution.

Launched in December 2016, Samsung E.D.G.E. is a first-of-its-kind campus program that provides an opportunity to the country’s best talent to come forward and exchange meaningful insights to get a head-start in their careers.