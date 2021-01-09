Samsung Chairs Sangho Jo as President & CEO of Southeast Asia & Oceania Region

Samsung Electronics has chaired Sangho Jo as President and CEO of Southeast Asia & Oceania. Jo has an experience of over three decades across business groups and geographies. As per the company, he will lead the strategic growth directions of Samsung Electronics in Southeast Asia & Oceania.

Jo will guide the business towards cementing its industry leadership and seizing long-term growth opportunities in Southeast Asia & Oceania region by forging partnerships, creating operational excellence, and ultimately, building brand trust amongst consumers and enterprises.

As per the company statement, for Samsung Electronics markets in this region are integral for the company’s long-term growth plans, with the region poised to sustain its rapid economic growth into the next decade, built on the digital ambitions of its cities, industries and communities.

Sangho Jo, President and CEO of Southeast Asia & Oceania, Samsung Electronics, said, “I am pleased to return to Southeast Asia and Oceania, and lead one of the vibrant leading hubs for Samsung Electronics globally. I look forward to strengthening the strong relationships we have built with our partners and customers here and exploring exciting new consumer and commercial partnerships, steering Samsung into the next stage of growth in the region.”

Prior to this, Jo held the position of President and CEO for Samsung Electronics in Europe, where he led the business to achieve sustainable commercial growth and brand favourability in 2020. Jo has served as President for Samsung Electronics in Germany, United Kingdom, Sweden, Austria, Baltic countries.