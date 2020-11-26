Samsung Brings 240 Hz Curved Gaming Monitors ‘Odyssey’ to India

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand has launched its new line-up of groundbreaking curved Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors in India. Unveiled at CES 2020, these monitors will reinvent the gaming experience by bringing together comfortable curvature, immersive interaction and perfect picture quality.

The new range of gaming monitors comprises of two models: the G9 – with an industry-leading 49-inch display – and the G7, available in 32-inch and 27-inch size variants. Both Odyssey gaming monitors are designed to take immersive gaming to the next level and will be available for pre-booking from today.

Odyssey monitors are the world’s first 1000R gaming monitors, meaning it boasts a curvature radius of 1,000 millimeters which matches the curve of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. The superior performance of the Odyssey monitors has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization which has awarded Samsung the industry’s first high performance 1000R curved display and Eye Comfort certificate.

Addressing the needs of gamers for lightning-fast speed, minimal distractions and maximum responsiveness, Odyssey monitors come with 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 240Hz that delivers up to four times as many frames displayed on screen every second compared to a traditional screen. Odyssey monitors are the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) monitors with crystal clear QLED picture quality for incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images for immersive gaming experience.

Samsung’s newest gaming monitors will support NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatibility and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 to ensure that the Odyssey monitor matches every frame from the graphics card, so the gamers never drop any frame. On the design front, both monitors have been redesigned with a completely new take on what gaming monitors can look like.

“The new Odyssey portfolio proves that Samsung is continuing to drive innovation with industry-leading technology and design that allow gamers significantly better performances. Gaming enthusiasts can now experience the next level of heart-pounding immersive gaming with industry first features such as 1000R Curvature, 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, HRD10+ support among others. Samsung Odyssey curved monitors are the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, and this launch will further solidify our presence in the gaming monitor market,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Immersion and speed are critical as gaming is more competitive than ever. The new monitors’ gaming-focused, technical innovations take gamers’ needs for speed, responsiveness and minimal distractions into account, equipping them with the best gaming experience possible.

The 49-inch G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) gaming monitor to feature a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, a deep and immersive 1000R curvature, and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. The monitor features Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel to produce lifelike colors in vivid detail. The combination of quick response time and refresh rate along with industry-leading 1000R curve eliminates distractions and lag time, creating ultra-smooth screen transitions for critical gaming moments where a split second could mean the difference between winning and losing.