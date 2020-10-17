Samsung Announces Festive Offers on Storage Devices, SSDs & Micro SD Cards on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand and the world leader in flash memory, has announced exclusive festive offers on its wide range of external and internal solid state devices (SSDs) and Micro SD cards during the much awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival. Elevating the festivities, these storage devices will be available with discounts, attractive finance schemes, no cost EMIs, and cashback. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts October 16 while the Amazon Great Indian Festival starts October 17.

The products on which Samsung is offering discount include PSSD T7 Touch, a great combination of sleek, compact design and fastest transfer speeds with a built-in fingerprint sensor for next level of security (of 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes); PSSD T5, a high speed, compact, durable and password protected portable SSD (of 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes); the SATA based internal SSD 860 EVO (of 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes); the NVME/PCIe based internal SSD range 970 EVO Plus that reaches sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,300 MB/s (of 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB); the 870 QVO, Samsung’s latest 2nd generation QLC SSD (of 1TB and 2TB sizes); offering more space and higher speed, Samsung EVO Plus microSD cards (of 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants).

“With Work from Home being a large part of the new normal, there has been a spike in demand of storage devices. As a consumer centric brand, our aim is to deliver unparalleled experience and technology that meets our consumers’ expectations. We are confident that our festive offers will make our consumers’ life easier and add more joy to the festivities,” said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India.