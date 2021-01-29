SAG Infotech Launches Gen GST Software Version 2.0 for Hassle-free Return

SAG Infotech has introduced Gen GST Software Version 2.0, the first software in the accounting field that is completely independent of the platform and the Operating System. It is even available for both online and offline modes.



This new version of the software is the successor of India’s most popular return filing and e-billing software – Gen GST. Upgraded with much more features like support for the cloud platform to enable users to access it from anywhere across the world. The Gen GST 2.0 is advanced, optimized, polished, and stable return filing and e-billing software which fulfills all requirements of Tax and GST.



The Gen GST software version 2.0 has added features such as unlimited client return filing, billing and the GST e-way bill solutions like generation, updates & printing. Also the version 2.0 now offers internal GSTR 1 utility features like Download bulk status of the return filing details of GSTR-1, Reconciliation of GSTR 1, get return filing status of supplier or receiver.

Speaking on the launch of this software, Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech, said, “We have appreciated the implementation of GST in 2017 as we have ourself seen the tax industry and taxation in India for the past 20 years and assume that the coming of GST is a golden feather in the Indian economy. We are absolutely geared up for bringing GST solution in such a comprehensible way that each and every taxpayer must benefit from it. In support of the same, the Gen GST Software 2.0 is faster, more secure and help saves a lot of time and effort. This next-generation software provides all possible support to make return filing hassle-free for users along with continuous expert support and free live updates.”

Gen GST Software V2.0 is available for almost all the platforms i.e. Mobile, Tablet, Desktop and Laptop; the same functions will be available without any modifications. Gen GST 2.0 users can furnish return forms of GSTR-1, GSTR-3B, ITC-04, GSTR-7, and GSTR-8 directly. It has the auto-Populate feature which helps in filing annual return forms of GSTR-9, GSTR-9A, and GSTR-9C. All the details from the Excel file, GST portal, and renowned accounting software can be imported directly in Gen GST while filing GSTR-1, GSTR-4, and even for credit register. The software is so powerful that it can compare data available on the portal and software data of form GSTR-1, GSTR-3B, and GSTR-4. The Reconciliation can be made easily with Gen GST V2.0 for GSTR-2A and credit register, GSTR-2A and GSTR-3B credit amount, GSTR-4 and GSTR-4A purchase amount, GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B sales amount.



This updated version of Gen GST has the client-wise dashboard which enables all the features on a single page which includes return forms, return status and accounting statistics. The owner or administrator can control user access; the admin can allow user-wise rights to access some particular forms, options, buttons, etc. within the software itself. The Software offers various GST registration forms also that are available for regular and composition taxpayers. Additionally, it also provides a facility to submit it directly to the portal. Gen GST Software V2.0 provides you with a comprehensive GST-compliant billing solution with customized billing options and features as per the individual needs of customers.



On asking his Budget expectations from the union budget of 2021, Amit Gupta replied that “This year’s budget must focus on income tax exemptions as individuals want some increase in their purchasing power. 18 years ago 1 lac deduction limit was enforced and till now it has reached only up to 1.5 lac, so this must go upwards to 2.5 lac so common people can use that spare money. This time in budget 2021, there should be even more hope for a better overall budget outcome as the Indian economy has suffered a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple industries and lakh of jobs have been lost recently and this can be repaired by a well-sorted budget.”