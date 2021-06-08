SaaS and Cloud to be major growth drivers for Trend Micro in India this year

Trend Micro Incorporated , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, recently held its virtual regional partner conference, Partner Day 2021. The event addressed a gamut of issues ranging from new attack vectors, increasing DevOps velocity, complex compliance to challenges pertaining to too many security tools etc. The company also shared its focus strategies for the year, to pivot around Trend Micro Vision One Threat Defence Platform leveraging advanced XDR capabilities and Cloud One Security Services Platform for Cloud Builders, which is a Cloud-native, SaaS-based platform with the most extensive set of cloud security services. The company also mentioned that Software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud have become the major growth drivers for its business in India.

In India, the company has witnessed a significant growth across its enterprise and government verticals. In India, Trend Micro has one of the largest teams in cybersecurity, serving enterprises across different verticals. Mr Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro said, “Notwithstanding the pandemic and its impact on the economy, India has been as one of the fastest growing markets for us in the region. I would like to express my gratitude and thank all the partners who have shown confidence in Trend Micro and contributed to this growth of ours’. Our Partner Day gives us yet another opportunity to reward as well as to empower our partners to grow alongside us and take our exciting next-gen offerings to the market, whether it’s our Trend Micro Vision One or Cloud One Security Services. It’s also a time for us to come together and chart out our strategic plans and delve on the focus areas for the coming year.”

As part of the partner program update, Trend Micro shared elaborate insights around its latest ‘Partner Ninja’ program offering for their partner community, with a multi-pronged objective which includes – to develop experts (Ninjas) within the partner community, to make the selected partners as an extended arm of the company, and finally, to increase the number of certified engineers trained on Trend Micro products.

Mr Tom Cheeran, Director – Channel, India & SAARC, Trend Micro, said, “We have always been a channel-focused company and try to deliver all our solutions through the channel. Keeping the channels at the core of what we do, our ‘Partner Ninja’ is an exciting competency enhancement program that aims to further empower and equip our channel community. Apart from this, there would be a host of partner program benefits that partners could avail, i.e. – skill enhancement with TRENDs CAMPUS Program and access to educational content on the Partner Portal etc.”